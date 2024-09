Published 23:35 IST, September 26th 2024

Aanand L Rai Opens Up About Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, Says It's As 'Tragic' As Raanjhanaa But...

Aanand L Rai spilt the beans about Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein in a recent interview. He said that the movie will go on the floors in January 2025.