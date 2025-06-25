Aap Jaisa Koi Trailer Out: R Madhavan-Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Baraabari Waala Pyaar' Wins Hearts, Netizens Reminded Of Tanu Weds Manu

Aap Jaisa Koi Trailer Out: Netflix's upcoming romance drama starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will release on July 11. As the anticipation builds, the makers have dropped the trailer, and it teases a tender, offbeat story about the ageless love that found its funnel through the emotional rediscovery.

Aap Jaisa Koi trailer out

Scheduled to release on July 11, the film has already created a lot of excitement following the release of its first single, Jab Tu Sajan. Netflix shared the trailer on Instagram and YouTube, captioning it, "It’s the era of baraabari waala pyaar. Watch Aap Jaisa Koi, out 11 July, only on Netflix."

The 2-minute 26-second trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of Shrirenu Tripathi (played by Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (played by Fatima) as they navigate the challenges of finding love later in life. From sweet romance to bitter fights, the film seems to avoid typical Bollywood extravagance, opting instead for a grounded and introspective way of handling life issues. It tells a timeless story of romance that transcends age and societal norms. The tale is described as ‘Barabari Wala Pyaar in the trailer.

Netizens seem impressed with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's chemistry

As soon as the trailer was released, comments began flooding in. One viewer remarked, “Bhai, the last one, 'Aap to bilkul bakiyon jaise nikle'. The real cinema.” Another shared, “This movie deserved a theatrical release, in my opinion. After a long wait, I’m finally excited for a good Bollywood film.” Someone else added, “I never imagined their chemistry would look this amazing on screen.”