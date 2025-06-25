Esha Gupta Spills The Beans On Relationship Rumours With Hardik Pandya, Confirms It Didn't Go Beyond Talking Stage: It Ended Before We...

Actress Esha Gupta has broken her silence surrounding her relationship rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Esha made her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi with Jannat 2 in 2012. She enjoyed a steady stream of offers over the years and featured in movies like Raaz 3D, Baby, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and others. On OTT, her web series Aashram opposite Bobby Deol became a hit. As much as her professional life, Esha's linkup rumours also generated buzz among her fans.

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012 | Image: Instagram

Currently, she is in a relationship with Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar and often posts photos with him on her Instagram handle. In a recent interview, she shed light on her romance rumours with Hardik. It is believed that they were in a short lived relationship in 2018.

Esha Gupta and Hardik Pandya reportedly dated in 2018 | Image: Instagram

“Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t’ stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended," Esha shared.

When asked if a relationship was ever a real possibility, Esha shared, "Maybe it could have happened. There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be." Interestingly, while things didn't move ahead with Esha, Hardik began dating his now ex-wife Natasa Stankovic sometime in 2018.

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya Pandya was born on July 2020 | Image: Instagram