WPL 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Excited To Turn 'Cheerleaders' At Opening Ceremony
Giving insight into the WPL opening ceremony, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan revealed their favorite team they will be cheering through the tournament.
WPL season 2 is all set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony on February 23. Much like its elder sibling (IPL), the Women's Premier League will also be declared open with a blazing event featuring performances from several Bollywood bigwigs like Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Malhotra. Ahead of the ceremony, a glimpse of Varun and Kartik performance prep surfaced online on Friday.
Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan flaunt bromance at WPL
Kartik and Varun dressed up in monochrome outfits for their performance rehearsals. Giving insight into the WPL opening ceremony, the two stars also revealed their favorite team they will be cheering through the tournament. While Varun named Uttar Pradesh as his pick, Kartik chose Gujarat as the team he is supporting.
What do we know about WPL 2024?
The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore. It will begin just before the onset of the action between the finalists of the last time i.e., Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The event will start at 6:30 PM IST. The opening ceremony will broadcast live on the Sports18 channel. The live stream will also be available to watch on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Following the conclusion of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony, the league action will begin. The finalists of the last time, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will initiate the action, which will continue for the next three-and-half weeks. To summarise, the WPL 2024 starting date is February 23, 2024, and the final of WPL 2024 will be played on March 17, 2024.
