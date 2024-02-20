AB de Villiers Was Right: Netizens React As Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Boy Akaay

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second baby on February 15. In a joint post on social media, they revealed the news of the birth of their baby boy along with his name, Akaay. Fans and followers of the actor-cricketer couple have taken to their social media accounts to extend their wishes.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli receive blessings and love

As soon as the official news of Virushka being blessed with their second baby surfaced, fans and followers of the couple took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes. Social media users congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood for the second time. One user on social media wrote, “MY HEART IS SOOO FULL 😭❤️🧿 welcome to the world Akaay, may you stay blessed always. congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma , may the universe protect you from all the evil eyes.”

A screengrab of netizen reaction | Image: X

Another user wrote, “Congratulations to Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma on the arrival of their baby boy - 'Akaay'! 🍼👶 Wishing you all a lifetime of love, happiness, and cherished moments together.”

A screengrab of netizen reaction | Image: X

The official account of Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore also extended wishes to the new parents. In a heartfelt post, “And then there are four 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🤩Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat, and a big welcome to the youngest member of the RCB family, Akaay 🤗❤️This is such a happy news and India will sleep well tonight”

A screengrab of netizen reaction | Image: X

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby announcement surprises fans

On February 20, Anushka Sharma and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to their Instagram account to share the news of the birth of their baby. The couple penned a note in a heartfelt post. The note read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. "Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a dreamy ceremony in Italy. They are already parents to Vamika. They welcomed their first child in January 2021.