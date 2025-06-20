ABCD Actress Lauren Gottlieb Gets Married To Longtime Beau Tobias Jones In Italy, Shares First Photos

Lauren Gottlieb, who is known for her movies ABCD and Welcome 2 Karachi, got married to her longtime boyfriend, Tobias Jones, in a lavish Tuscany wedding on June 11. The actress has shared a series of photos on her social media handle, offering a glimpse of her grand wedding ceremony and has penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness. The wedding was attended by her family and close friends.

Inside Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones' Tuscany wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lauren shared candid moments from her wedding to Tobias. For the D-day, she wore an off-shoulder white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. She left her tresses loose and sported natural makeup with tinted pink lips. She accessorises her gown with drop earrings and a skipped necklace. Her husband, on the other hand, opted for a black tuxedo.

In the caption, she penned a sweet note calling her love story "once-in-a-lifetime" kind. "Mr. & Mrs. Jones ♥️💍 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We’ve always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we’ve ever dreamt of!"

She thanked her event managers for organising a beautiful ceremony for them. She also thanked her photographer for capturing beautiful moments.



Celebs congratulate the newlyweds Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones

Soon after she shared her post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Dhami Drashti and Karishma Tanna wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Congrats L. So happy for you both." Ali Fazal wrote, "Congratulations love… this is such happy news . God bless you both..." Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations 🥂 ❤️ you both look beautiful." Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Congratulations, and all the love in the world to the both of you!"

Who is Tobias Jones?