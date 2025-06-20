The Traitors: Sudhanshu Pandey Lashes Out At Apoorva Mukhija For Disrespecting Ashish Vidyarthi, Says 'Curse On Our Society'

Sudhanshu Pandey seems to be following reality-based show The Traitors and even shared his opinion on all the contestants. Recently, he shared a video on his social media handle slamming Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, for disrespecting senior actor Ashish Vidyarthi on the show. The Anupamaa actor went live on his Instagram handle and called out the influencer's remark, "Ashish jaayega". He questioned if he was her childhood friend and called it "not cool at all". The actor was heard saying, “Apoorva, who is known as The Rebel Kid, already has enough controversies surrounding her. I’m not saying she’s a bad person. She’s a good kid. I’m sure she has a good heart, too. But jab aapki zubaan kharaab ho jaaye na, toh wo sab kuch kharaab kar deti hai."

He pointed out how Apoorva disrespected the veteran actor behind his back at the show, "Everything else goes for a toss if you do not have the know-how about what to say, and how to speak, about people who are senior to you. Ashish bhai- Ashish Vidyarthi- who is such a senior actor- he’s very senior to me as well. So, behind my back, she was talking about Ashish bhai, and was saying, “Mujhe lagta hai Ashish jayega. (I feel Ashish will go)."

He further labelled Apoorva's behaviour as a "curse on our society". He said, "You’re talking about them like this behind their back? What does this say about you? Please tell me — is this Gen Z? Is this what we think is cool? No, I’m sorry — this is not cool at all. I think this is the biggest bullsh*t, and it’s like a curse on our society."

Netizens seconds with Sudhanshu Pandey

A Reddit user shared a video of Sudhanshu on his handle and shared how even he thought Apoorva's tone was disrespectful. He compared her to Jannat and wrote, "I thought I was the only one to think like this about her and Sufi. Even Jannat talks to everyone else in the show very nicely. I mean, she has been part of the industry since she was a child. Even then, she still has that polite way of talking to her seniors."

Another recalled how she abused the senior actor, "She said bc ye ashish kya hai bhaii And sufi was like yeahhh." A third user wrote, "Disrespecting seniors is NOT COOL. in a very generic manner- usne aapka accha kiya ho ya kharab but ye koi tareeka nhi hai baat karne ka."

"Absolutely! She seriously lacks basic manners—it’s common sense, no one needs to spell it out. Her behavior is honestly infuriating. And how long is she going to keep playing the victim card? At some point, she needs to reflect, take accountability, and make a change," a user wrote.