Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticises Varun Dhawan's Chunnari Chunnari Remix Version, Says 'I Thought It Was A Bhajan'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's newly released song Chunnari Chunnari is receiving flak on social media, with many calling out the composers for "ruining" the iconic track. Now, the original singer of the track, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, has criticised the remix version and slammed Varun Dhawan for banking on the revamped versions of Bollywood's iconic songs.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticises Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's Chunnari Chunnari

In an interview with ANI, Abhijeet reacted to the remix version of the iconic track Chunnai Chunnari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The original song was from the movie Biwi No. 1 starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen. Expressing his disappointment with the remixed version, he said, "Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. (This was the biggest song of Salman Khan. Since it came out, the song has been trending to date)."

Reacting to Varun always using the recreated version of iconic tracks in his films, he said the actor always does "second-hand" films and always uses iconic tracks in his films.

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"The actor (Varun) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta (Varun can't become Salman Khan by doing my songs). There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan," he added.

"When I heard the song, I thought it was a bhajan. Chunnari Chunnari was originally a romantic track, and they have now turned it into a bhajan," he quipped.

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The veteran singer also shared that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai never reached out to him before recreating the song.

All about the remix version of Chunnari Chunnari