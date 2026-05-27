Manoj Bajpayee Comments On FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh Over Don 3 Exit: As Colleagues...

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. This news spread like wildfire within the industry and on social media. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the issue and hopes it gets resolved soon.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranveer Singh's ban

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Governor, Manoj Bajapyee was asked to comment on the matter. He said, "I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry are only reading it on social media, and we don't have the detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon," Bajpayee said.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also commented on the ongoing matter and pointed out that with an A-list actor like Ranveer not working, a lot of people will end up unemployed.

Without taking any names, Sanjay Gupta shared on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, “When an A-list hero shoots, there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him, and you are not stopping him, but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make??? (sic)”

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FWICE's Ashoke Pandit reacts to whether workers will become jobless

Republic reached out to Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of FWICE, inquiring whether the daily wage workers on set would lose their jobs due to the ban on Ranveer. He responded, "No, they will not go jobless; they will work elsewhere. A cameraman or technician doesn't rely on one project; they typically have multiple projects lined up. The only difference is that they will not be working on a project associated with Ranveer."

Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint on April 11, alleging that the actor backed out of the project just three weeks before the unit was set to leave for a shoot abroad. This film, which was announced in 2023, was expected to begin shooting in 2026.