Abhishek-Aishwarya Shut Down Divorce Rumours By Arriving Hand-in-Hand At Daughter's Annual Function

The netizens have been speculating that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are getting divorced after they made separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Since then, all the attention was on the couple, noting their each and every moment. However, the couple has once and for all shut down all the rumours by making a joint appearance at their daughter Aaradhya's annual function on Thursday evening, December 19. At the school function, they were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan. The video of their appearance has gone viral on the internet.