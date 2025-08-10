Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai’s Rare Airport Appearance With Daughter Aaradhya Goes Viral | Watch

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among Bollywood’s most loved couples, and their public appearances, especially with their daughter Aaradhya, often goes viral. On Sunday morning, the Bachchan trio caught everyone’s attention at Mumbai airport as they spotted twinning in travel outfits, with social media users praising their effortless style as they walked through the terminal.

In the viral video, the family personally handled their luggage before their security team took over outside the terminal. Abhishek shook hands with the airport staff and thanked them, while Aishwarya carried her own bags with ease.

Aaradhya, often called Aishwarya’s ‘mini-me’, drew attention with her bright smile and lively energy. Wearing an all-black tracksuit and matching cap, she matched her mother’s look, right down to the hairstyle, creating a picture-perfect moment for the paparazzi.

As per reports, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhaya came back from a family vacation. The outing was a rare public appearance for the family, with many fans calling it ‘wholesome’. One user commented, “Cheerful 😍 loving gudiya beti hai Abhishek aur Aishwarya ki.”

