Mahavatar Narsimha Sells Record-Breaking Number of Tickets In One Hour, Comfortably Enters 150 Crores Club

2025 is truly the year of surprises as far as box-office is concerned. After the unexpected performance of Saiyaara at the box-office, now it is the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha that is breaking one record after another.

On Saturday, the film crashed a popular ticket booking platform by selling out over 38, 000 tickets in under one hour which is a record very few films have managed to register. With this amazing feat, the film has comfortably crossed over Rs. 150 crores at the global box-office making it the high-grossing animated film in India. The film is now eyeing a collection of Rs. 200 crores which seems highly likely given the positive word of mouth marketing that it is receiving from the fans.