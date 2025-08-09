Mahavatar Narsimha Sells Record-Breaking Number of Tickets In One Hour, Comfortably Enters 150 Crores Club

Updated 9 August 2025 at 19:41 IST
2025 is truly the year of surprises as far as box-office is concerned. After the unexpected performance of Saiyaara at the box-office, now it is the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha that is breaking one record after another.
On Saturday, the film crashed a popular ticket booking platform by selling out over 38, 000 tickets in under one hour which is a record very few films have managed to register. With this amazing feat, the film has comfortably crossed over Rs. 150 crores at the global box-office making it the high-grossing animated film in India. The film is now eyeing a collection of Rs. 200 crores which seems highly likely given the positive word of mouth marketing that it is receiving from the fans.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film has been produced by Kleem Productions and distributed by Hombale Films. Made on a budget of 40 crores, it is the first film of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe and other films will continue to glowing legacy that the first film has created in only a few days since its release.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 9 August 2025 at 19:41 IST