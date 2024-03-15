×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Abhishek Bachchan Comes On Board For Shoojit Sircar's Next, Film Eyeing 2025 Release

While director Shoojit Sircar has had a long-running professional relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, he is yet to mark a collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan | Image:X
Abhishek Bachchan last featured in the Saiyyami Kher led sports drama, Ghoomer. The R Balki directorial featured the actor in the role of a cricketer turned coach, grappling with his alcohol dependency as he takes on the challenge to groom a paraplegic prodigy to her winning match. Despite the film's humdrum box office performance, Abhishek's work in the film saw the actor receive many a positive review. Abhishek has now signed his next project.

Abhishek Bachchan comes on board for Shoojit Sircar's next


Abhishek Bachchan will next be collaborating with Shoojit Sircar. The film in question, more details about which are yet to be revealed, will mark the actor and director's first collaboration. The project is aiming completion and a subsequent release by 2025.

While the project at hand marks Abhishek and Shoojit's first film together, the latter has shared a long-spanning professional equation with the former's father, Amitabh Bachchan. Incidentally, Sircar had directed Amitabh in his directorial venture, Shoebite, a film which never made it to release, owing to conflict with the managing studio. The two went onto work in 2015 film Piku, which featured Amitabh as a strong-willed but ailing father to Deepika Padukone's titular character. This was followed by 2016 Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury film Pink in which Sircar served as a creative director. 2020 saw the director collaborate with Amitabh yet again, this time for the direct to OTT film Gulaabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Abhishek Bachchan on taking Amitabh Bachchan's legacy forward


Abhishek Bachchan has always been candid about his experience growing up - and old - in the unsurpassable shadow of his father Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is now finally set to work with one of his father's most trusty long time collaborators, director Shoojit Sircar. 

In a previous PTI interview, Abhishek had said, "I grew up in a household where the father gave seventeen golden jubilees in a row, four of them in a month, or three were already playing and three were about to be released. After my first film that was declared a hit, Dhoom, Adi Chopra had this big success party. I remember coming home, feeling I’ve arrived, and my dad opened the door. I got deflated – it was Amitabh Bachchan."

Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

