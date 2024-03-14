×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Adah Sharma Addresses Bastar Box Office Clash With Sidharth Starrer Yodha: I Can't Even Compare...

Adah Sharma is gearing up for the release of Bastar: The Naxal Story, which will witness a clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani's Yodha on March 15.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yodha
Yodha (L), Bastar (R) | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Adah Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story and is busy with the promotions. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film is going to witness a clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. In a recent interview, Adah addressed the clash.

I hope no one will get in trouble: Adah Sharma

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Adah Sharma said that one can't be diplomatic if movies are released together and added that she can't compete with Yodha as it is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions.  

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

"That’s Dharma Production film with Sidharth Malhotra in it. I can’t even compare it to it. But this time I hope that iss baar hum sab hasange aur koi nahi fasega. (This time, everyone will laugh and no one will get in trouble.)"

(A poster of Yodha | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Yodha | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Yodha?

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action-thriller stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It follows the story of an off-duty soldier (played by Sidharth), who rescues the passengers after terrorists hijack a plane. He devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails.

Adah Sharma on Bastar, The Kerala Story being called a propaganda film

Addressing the criticism of The Kerala Story as a propaganda film, Adah mentioned the importance of freedom of speech and expression. Adah added, “Those who want to call it propaganda will and they should be allowed to because our country celebrates freedom of speech, freedom of emotions, and freedom of thought. If we have the freedom to make a film, someone else has the freedom to not like it.”

Bastar: The Naxal Story, based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 15.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

