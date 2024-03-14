×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Yodha Star Sidharth Malhotra Flies In Economy, Video Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Yodha. The movie will hit the big screen on March 21 and also stars Raashii Khanna.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra in economy class
Sidharth Malhotra in economy class | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his film Yodha. The action flick will hit the big screens on March 15. Directed by  Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Ahead of the film’s release, the cast is on a promotional tour. A video of Sidharth travelling in economy class is going viral on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra’s video goes viral 

On March 14, a video of Sidharth Malhotra in an aeroplane began doing rounds on social media. What caught the attention of social media users was that the actor travelling in economy class. Fans and netizens took to the comment section of the video to compliment the actor for his down-to-earth nature. 

Social media users fawned over how the actor chose to fly in economy class. In the viral video, Sidharth could be seen sporting a face mask, seemingly to draw less attention to himself. The Student Of The Year star donned a casual ensemble for his travel.

Sidharth Malhotra details how Yodha is different from Shershaah 

Sidharth, along with his co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, was in the National Capital on Monday to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Talking about Yodha, and how it is different from Shershaah, the biographical war film he did that was based on the life of Vikram Batra, Sidharth said: "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations that what all Yodha task force will do.”

"And through that, the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so," shared Sidharth, who was last seen in Indian Police Force.
(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

