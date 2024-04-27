Advertisement

Adhyayan Suman is gearing up for the release of the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan made his debut in 2008 and rose to success with the film Raaz 2 headlined by Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. However, the actor recalled that the success was short-lived.

Adhyayan Suman says he felt overconfident

Adhyayan Suman appeared in the recent episode of The Bombay Journey wherein he detailed his ordeal of losing the sense of success overnight. He recalled a time when he had almost 12 films in his kitty which made him confident in his craft. Additionally, he was placed equal to the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan with just one release and this aided his confidence. But fate had something else planned for the actor.

A file photo of Adhyanan | Image: Instagram

Adhyayan recalled, “I had signed 12 films. It would be wrong to lie because somewhere I had started to feel cool. There was this overconfidence that I had arrived. A newspaper had published its top five list, and it had Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan, and then my name. So, I thought this is it, maza aa raha hai life mein.” He then remembered time changing overnight. He added, “But the way life took a U-Turn after that, things changed.” He reasoned that his third film Jashnn failed to do well at the box office and all his future projects suffered a setback because of that. He continued, “The film didn’t get a good release, though it was a beautiful film. But it didn’t work. I was acclaimed as an actor, but all the films were scrapped.”

Adhyayan Suman recalls feeling why his position changed overnight

In the same conversation, Adhyayan Suman recalled feeling why his position in the industry changed overnight. He recollected feeling that his peers would continue to do good work and star in movies despite giving flops like him. He argued, “I thought there are so many actors of my generation who are doing bad films, giving flop films but continue to do movies. Here I was, with one hit and one flop, phir bhi saara kaam bandh hogaya (yet all work was scraped).”

A file photo of Adhyanan | Image: Instagram



He admitted spending a few years contemplating what happened to him. However, he decided to move on and find more work instead of mulling over what went wrong. The actor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali created Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Led by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chaddha, the series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.