'Adipurush Was A Failed Attempt,' Says Lyricist Manoj Muntashir On Ramayana Comparisons

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has spoken up about the ongoing comparisons between Om Raut's 'Adipurush' and Ranbir Kapoor starrer upcoming mythological epic 'Ramayana'.

Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for 'Adipurush', spoke to the media and extended his best wishes for 'Ramayana'. He also praised Yash's portrayal as Ravana.

"Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be for every film that will bring our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana," he said.

Addressing the comparisons, Muntashir added, "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that."

Manoj Muntashir also opened up about the telecommunications zone in Gwalior, expressing high hopes.

"I am very happy that the proposal to build a telecom manufacturing zone in Gwalior will bring a revolution in the field of long-distance travel and employment. I would like to proudly say that this time the IMC event is going to take place in Delhi," he shared.

Coming to 'Ramayana', the film's trailer was recently released and opened with the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds.

As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The emotional moments continue as Rama accepts Kaikeyi's wish and begins his 14-year exile along with his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)

