Aditi Rao Hydari, who is currently garnering praise for her performance in the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was also part of Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 film Rockstar. However, her role was supposed to be bigger than it was shown in the movie. The actress recently revealed her role was cut short from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer which made her sad.

Aditi Rao Hydari on her short stint in Rockstar

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Aditi was questioned over her brief yet impactful appearance in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. In response, the actress said that she was new to the industry when she worked on Rockstar and that she regretted having her role reduced. She continued by saying that she trusted the motivations behind the same and that, given that people are still aware of her minor role in the movie, she doesn't feel like she made a bad choice.

"When I did Rockstar, I was really new and you know your role gets cut, subsequently at that particular experience I had of what I imagined of the role and what I saw on paper it did get cut, so I felt bad at that time. But I trusted their intention that maybe they did it for a particular reason, but somewhere even that time in my naïve choices I didn't make a wrong decision, people still remember my that small role," said Aditi.

Aditi Rao Hydari prefers impact over screentime

Further during the conversation, the Heeramandi star said that despite everything that had transpired, she still felt like a five-year-old girl and still continued to do brief roles and cameos. When asked why she chose to follow suit, Aditi explained that, in her opinion as an artist, she should have faith in the filmmakers.

Whether it's a 20-minute part in a two-hour film, she's willing to follow their direction. In her opinion, if famous people like Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence can be remembered for even a five-minute role, so can she.