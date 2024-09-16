Published 14:58 IST, September 16th 2024
Aditi-Siddharth Wedding: Ananya, Manisha Koirala, Celeb Pour Wishes For 'Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu'
After Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on Monday announced that they are now married, a string of Bollywood personalities congratulated them and celebrated their reunion.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Aditi Rao Hydari | Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:47 IST, September 16th 2024