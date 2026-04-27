Aditya Roy Kapur's Post Ft. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Netizens Miss Romantic Films, Fans Say 'Saiyaara Has Nothing On Aashiqui 2'

Aashiqui 2 is one of the most celebrated modern movies. On April 26, the Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer clocked 13 years of release. On the ocassion, the actor and director Mohit Suri shared some never-before-seen BTS from the making of the musical drama.

The throwback photos shared by the cast members and the director sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. Some social media users demanded that the filmmaker recast the actors for another romance movie. The chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most celebrated on-screen collaborations to date.

A screengrab of Aditya Roy Kapur's post | Image: Instagram

Released in 2013, Aashiqui 2 saw Aditya Roy Kapur in the role of Rahul Jaykar, a rockstar. His love story with Arohi, played by Shraddha Kapoor, meets a tragic end, leaving not a single dry eye in theatres at the time of the movie's release. The actor's performance, along with the story and chartbuster music, set a benchmark that was hard for any romantic movie in future to replicate.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram account, director Mohit Suri wrote, "Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2 —Some films don’t just get made… they make you ..Every moment on set… every silence, every tear, every note of music…felt like something we were living, not just creating. Years have passed…but the echoes haven’t. There are too many people to thank — more than I’ll ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film. All I feel today is gratitude…

for the love this film has received, and for the way it continues to find people… even now. Some love stories don’t end. They just keep playing… on a loop, somewhere in the heart. #aashiqui2 #13yearsofaashiqui2."



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