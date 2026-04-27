Has Allu Arjun Found The Solution For Lull Period Between Major Tollywood Releases And Theatre Crisis?

It has become common in Tollywood to go weeks without any significant release on the big screens. This has even led to several old projects being re-released to fill slots as new movies are facing indefinite delays. The rampant problem has led to some single-screen theatres on the brink of closure.

As the issue came to light, a new report about Allu Arjun's ‘new rule’ has also surfaced. As per Gulte, the Pushpa actor has taken a step to ensure that he takes on more work, which will eventually lead to more and faster releases. The move comes at a time when most big stars dedicate all their time to one project, which, in recent times, takes years to conclude. As per the report, Prabhas is the only actor working on multiple projects at the same time, a strategy now also adopted by Allu Arjun.

As per the publication, Allu Arjun will now implement only 200 solo days for every movie. This means that if a movie spills over its expected timeline, he will begin work on another movie as well. Keeping up with this, the actor is reported to start the Lokesh Kanagaraj film from October this year. In April 2027, he will take on another project with a leading filmmaker. In the same report is is also speculated that Allu Arjun will soon prepare to work in a film directed by Basil Joseph. While there is no confirmation about the actor's new rule, his fans and industry trackers have expressed joy about his decision.



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