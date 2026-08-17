After Awarapan 2 Success, Emraan Hashmi Teases Action-Packed Rom-Com Gunmaasterg9, To Release In November 2026

Emraan Hashmi has announced the theatrical release date of his upcoming action-packed romantic comedy 'GunmaasterG9', with the film set to hit cinemas on November 27. Emraan shared a teaser of the film on social media featuring a revolver barrel, offering a glimpse into the action-driven world of 'GunmaasterG9', also referred to as 'G9'. The actor has indicated that the film will combine action with romance and music.



The film stars Emraan alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Kumar.

It is directed by Aditya Datt, known for films including 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' and 'Table No 21'.

The project is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Its music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya under Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

The makers had previously released an announcement teaser in July last year.

In the teaser, a mysterious hand was shown pulling a gun from a bucket of milk, while Hashmi's voice said, "Mujhe mach mach kiya, chalega. Galti se family ko touch kiya toh yaad rakhna, dhandhe se doodh waala hun, banda baroodwala hun."

A second segment featured a woman's hand pulling out a knife, accompanied by Genelia's voice, "I'm the daughter-in-law of the house. But it doesn't mean I'm only gentle and soft. If there are vegetables at home, I'll chop them. However, if goons and thugs show up, I won't just be chopping vegetables."

Aparshakti's character was introduced in the third segment with the line, "Lohe Ki Kathi, Desu Rathi. Haath mein hain bomb. Gurgaon main log humse 70 kilometre door rehte hain kyunki bomb aur hum kabhi bhi fatt sakte hain."

The film also marks the return of Hashmi and Reshammiya's musical-action collaboration. 'GunmaasterG9' is slated for theatrical release on November 27. (ANI)