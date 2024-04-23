Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, has once against invested in a property. The actor bought a property in Alibaug. The coastal town is already home to actors including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and others. For the unversed, Alibaug is holiday destination for many celebrities and is just few miles away from Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan purchases property in Alibaug

As per a report by Mid-day, Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug that costs upto ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The property purchased by the actor is a part of the project called A Alibaug. The land spreads across 20 acres. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had earlier bought a plot in Ayodhya. The veteran actor had bought the land in a seven-star enclave. As per industry sources, the plot is around 10,000 sqft and costs around ₹14.5 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan file photo | Image: X

How far is Amitabh Bachchan's house from Ram Mandir?

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's new home is about 15 minutes away from the Ram Temple or Ram Mandir, which is part of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) project. It is about half an hour from the airport, according to the developer. The project is expected to be completed in March 2028, with a five-star palace hotel.

Image credit: The House Of Abhinandan Lodha

“I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital,” Mr Bachchan said during an event.

Also, Amitabh Bachchan's birthplace Prayagraj is a four-hour drive from Ayodhya.