After Deepika Padukone And Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Saif Ali Khan Bats For 'Family Time', Says 'Success Is Being Able To Say No To Work'

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit has become the talk of B-town. It is reported that Vanga denied the "unreasonable" demands, including an 8-hour shift, causing the actress to back out of the project. This has stirred a new controversy for Vanga after Animal. A day ago, Ajay Devgn reacted to whether filmmakers in Bollywood are fine with the 8-hour working shift. The actor said they are unable to accept it, but added that "honest" filmmakers will not have any problem with strict working hours. Now, Saif Ali Khan has spoken about the importance of family and how he hates coming home, seeing his kids already asleep. He stated that success is being able to say no to work for family time.

Saif Ali Khan's definition of success is spending time with family

In an interview with the Arab Media Summit, Saif shared that work is important, but so is family, and he doesn't like seeing his kids asleep whenever he arrives home late from work. He says, "That’s not success," and explains, "Success is being able to say, ‘No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.’"

He further shared how he gets four holidays a year, and when his kids are on break, he doesn’t work. "That time is sacred", and he likes to spend time with his family. "I’m at that crazy age where I have to call both my mum and my children. You think it’s just your parents you have to check on — then you realise it’s both," he continued.

He also opened up about the importance of cherishing the small moments, "Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That’s the real glue of life. Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family.”

Ajay Devgn sides with Deepika Padukone in feud with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Spirit fallout

During the event, a reporter asked Ajay Devgn if the 8-hour shift clause is sitting well with the Hindi filmmakers. To this, the Raid 2 actor replied that it's "not going down well with the people". But added that "honest filmmakers" will not have any problems with the clause. "Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts," he said. Devgn concluded by saying, "It depends on person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."