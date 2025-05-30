'Bridesmaid Who Stole The Show' Alia Bhatt Dances Atop Truck At Friend's Baraat, Stuns In Black, Strapless Gown At Wedding Ceremony

Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut earlier this month and flew straight to Spain following her much-talked-about appearance at the French Riviera. The actress attended the wedding ceremony of her BFF Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov. Several videos of the Jigra fame from the wedding ceremony are now doing the rounds on social media. In the latest clip, the actress could be seen dancing on top of a truck to Bollywood chartbusters.

Alia Bhatt proves she is a true desi at a friend's baraat in Spain

On May 30, a viral video showed Alia Bhatt dancing on top of a truck along with other wedding guests. In the clip, Alia, dressed in a white Indo-fusion outfit, could be seen grooving to Bollywood chartbusters in Spain. The actress was accompanied by the bride and other bridesmaids in the video. The clip has gone viral on social media with fans lavishing praise on Alia's candid side.

Alia Bhatt also grooved to the dhol in another viral video from the event. She could be seen posing with the bride and performing bridesmaid duties. In another inside video from the function, Alia, along with her other friends, were seen performing on Tenu Leke along with the groom, David Angelov.

Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid for bestie

Alia also partook in the Christian/church wedding ceremony of Tanya Saha Gupta. After the regal white Indo-fusion look, the actress changed into a glamorous strapless, black gown. She tied her hair in a bun and paired the look with a black studded earring. In a viral photo, she could be seen holding the umbrella as the bride begins to walk down the aisle.



