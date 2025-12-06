BTS Member Jungkook Dating Aespa's Winter? Fresh Rumours Spark After Alleged Matching Tattoos Go Viral

BTS member Jungkook has been linked romantically to several women. As per the latest buzz, this time, Jk have sparked dating rumours with Aespa Winter. Photos that went viral on social media allegedly showed both K-pop idols' hands, and netizens pointed out in comment sections that the tattoo on Kookie’s arm looks similar to a design seen on Winter.

On December 4, JK released the new season of Are You Sure?!. A Nate Pann user posted a photo of Jungkook with a tattoo(three cute dog faces) that appeared to match one Winter was seen with. Some fans believe it is fake, but a few gossipmongers added that the tattoo is visible at 15:23 in the second episode.

Soon after the photo appeared on social media, netizens reacted with excitement and claimed the tattoos were ‘evidence’ of their dating. However, neither star has confirmed or denied the romance rumours. When a South Korean media house contacted BigHit Music, the agency managing BTS, it said it did not want to comment on the matter. It is also important to note that the authenticity of the tattoo photos has not been officially verified.

These rumours are not new. Earlier, people spotted them wearing matching hats. The OP also claimed that their shared love for the gym proved their relationship, but those claims were mocked at the time.

For the unversed, rumours about Jungkook and Winter began in 2023 after people allegedly spotted them at the same Harry Styles concert in Seoul, which sparked talk that they were together. Since then, fans have highlighted several ‘clues’, such as matching bracelets, similar fashion pieces, overlapping social-media patterns (including Instagram usernames), and what some believe are coordinated choices like nail polish or accessories. Although both have stayed silent on these rumours, fans remain eager to find out who Kookie is dating.