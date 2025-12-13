After Dhurandhar Success, Akshaye Khanna Joins Akshay Kumar In Bhagham Bhag 2: Report

Akshaye Khanna is in the limelight after the release of Dhurandhar. While his dance on the Bahrain track FA9LA has become almost as popular as the Aditya Dhar directorial, many are excited to see what's next on his plate. Amid his massive virality on social media, a new report suggests that Akshaye Khanna is set to join Akshay Kumar and Meenashi Chaudhary for the comedy caper sequel Bhagam Bhag 2.

According to Box Office Worldwide, “Akshaye Khanna has reportedly joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2, Akshay Kumar and Meenakshi Chaudhary. This exclusive update has sent fans into celebration mode as the successful trio from Dhurandhar is coming together again for this much-awaited comedy entertainer.” The same report states that the film will begin shooting in February 2026 and is expected to be released in theatres by the end of 2026. Although the makers have not made any official announcement, the news has already created a strong buzz among fans.

File photo from IMDb

Bhagam Bhag 2 has remained in the spotlight since its announcement, and Akshaye Khanna’s reported addition has raised excitement even further. His recent success with Dhurandhar once again highlights his ability to add depth and finesse to his roles. His reported pairing with Akshay Kumar, widely praised for his comic timing, has fans expecting an entertaining on-screen combination. Many are already calling it one of the most eagerly awaited collaborations of 2026.

Raaj Shandilya, best known for the blockbuster Dream Girl and his strong comic timing, will direct Bhagam Bhag 2. The original Bhagam Bhag, released in 2006, became a massive box-office success.