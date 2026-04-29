After Don 3, Has Ranveer Singh Exited Zombie Film Pralay Over 'Creative Differences'?

After the big success of the Dhurandhar franchise, all eyes are on Ranveer Singh's next move. The actor was supposed to begin filming for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. Farhan was supposed to reboot the iconic Don franchise with Ranveer Singh after having remade it once already with Shah Rukh Khan. Announced in August 2024, Don 3 now stands scrapped. It is said that Ranveer was set to begin filming for Don 3 earlier this year, but after the big success of Dhurandhar, he backed down from the project. Now, a legal dispute between the actor and Farhan's Excel Entertainment is being ironed out behind closed doors.

Ranveer has also been attached to feature in Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay. New reports have surfaced, just before the film was supposed to go on the floors, hinting that Ranveer has exited this film too over "creative differences" with Jai and the team. However, a follow up report claimed that the script of Pralay is locked and the project will begin rolling soon.

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A source was quoted as saying, "Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless. Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script.”

Ranveer Singh will feature in Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta | Image: IMDb

Pralay is currently deep in its pre-production phase. The screenplay was developed over several months by Jai and his co-writer Vishal Kapoor. After Ranveer said yes to doing the movie, it underwent further rounds of development, concept-proofing and pre-visualisation.

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