Dacoit OTT Release: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer To Release In May 2026? Here's What We Know

Dacoit OTT Release: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer has been struggling at the box office. The action romantic drama is facing a tough battle with Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla, and owing to poor performance, the makers are planning to release the film on OTT within 4 weeks of the release.

When and where will Dacoit release online?

According to a report in 123Telugu, the film is expected to premiere on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on May 8, in multiple languages. The Hindi version might release on the same day, owing to a 6-week release window. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement from the makers.

Dacoit box office collection day 19

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹35.68 crore in India in 19 days. The overseas total stands at ₹13.58 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the total stands at ₹55 crore. In the Telugu version, the film earned ₹19 lakh at the box office on the 19th-day, whereas in Hindi it earned ₹0.01 crore.

All about Dacoit

The film marks the debut of Shaneil Deo as a director. Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie, Atul Kulkarni, Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Sunil in pivotal roles. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is described as a 'modern-day Romeo and Juliet set in a world that feels very real and grounded' by Adivi Sesh. The story follows an angry convict (played by Adivi Sesh) who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur), who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge.