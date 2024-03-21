×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:15 IST

After Golmaal, Shreyas Talpade-Tusshar Kapoor To Star In Sangeeth Sivan Horror Comedy Kapkapiii

While Shreyas Talpade is returning to work after a massive health upset, Tusshar Kapoor is slowly attempting to make his way back to the world of acting.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kapkapiii
Kapkapiii | Image:X
The Golmaal duo of Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor are all set to reunite. This time, the two are coming together for Sangeeth Sivan's upcoming horror comedy titled Kapkapiii. While Shreyas Talpade has worked with Sivan in the 2006 comedy Apna Sapna Money Money, Tusshar Kapoor has collaborated with the director for Kya Kool Hain Hum.

 

 

First look of Kapkapiii unveiled

The first look for horror comedy Kapkapiii, is now out. From the looks of it, a seance ritual much like Ouija could very well be the focal point of the premise. Besides Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, the film will also feature Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Tusshar, who was last seen in the 2022 film Maarrich, elaborated on why he chose to come on board for the project. He said, "I really enjoyed the script. Of course, the team had a very good vibe, especially Sangeeth sir, with whom I've worked before in Kya Kool Hai Hum. My character is within the realm of comedy and horror but very different from what has been portrayed by me in my earlier films."

Shreyas Talpade has full faith in Kapkapiii's entertainment value

Shreyas Talpade was in the news late for suffering a heart attack on the sets of his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. After a period of rest and recovery, he is finally returning to work. That being said, Shreyas Talpade believes that Kapkapiii will be a true blue entertainer.

 


Speaking about the film he said, "Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy. While there's always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps."

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:15 IST

