Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack back in December 2023. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Welcome To Jungle in Mumbai when he complained of chest pain and collapsed at his friend's house. The incident took place on December 14. He was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri for immediate treatment. Months after suffering a heart attack, Shreyas Talpade opened up about his harrowing battle.

Shreyas Talpade opens up about his health condition

Shreyas Talpade had to undergo angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack. He was then discharged six days after his admission. Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shreyas opened up about his health condition and expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his darkest hour.

Shreyas said, "First of all, I would like to thank all the people who helped me that night. All the doctors, technicians, hospital staff, everyone, and all the fans who gave me countless blessings and love. I'm a little better now, with God's grace, and recovering with each day, one day at a time."

Shreyas Talpade resumes work

Shreyas Talpade said during the interview that he is recovering well with the advice of the doctors. The actor revealed that he has resumed work. "I've started working a little bit now. But I think it's very difficult to repay this debt of people in this life. But I cannot thank people enough. I'm very happy now. With doctor's advice and all, things have started moving," Shreyas said.

Bobby Deol had previously shared the information he had received from Deepti regarding Shreyas' health status. It was discovered that Shreyas' heart had stopped for approximately ten minutes, but doctors were able to revive him and perform an angioplasty.