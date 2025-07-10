After Janhvi Kapoor, Her Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Condemns Marathi Language Controversy: Real Tragedy Is Believing...

Shikhar Pahariya has condemned the ongoing Marathi language imposition controversy. He took to his social media handle to share his opinion on the recent matter that erupted in Maharashtra after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers chose violence against the non-Marathi speaking people in the state. He penned a note stating that one can't impose a language through violence and called the act "unacceptable". He further highlighted that people speaking other regional languages in Mumbai is not a tragedy, but the residents of the city believing it as a threat to Marathi is a "real tragedy".

Shikhar is popularly known as Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, but not many know that he has his roots in politics. He is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde

We cannot keep a language alive through fear: Shikhar Pahariya

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shikhar shared a post with a caption, "Let Pride be rooted in love, not fear: united, we stand." He started his post by writing, "Let our Marathi Asmita shine through inclusion, not intimidation. Let us protect Marathi by celebrating it, not weaponising it. Asmita, a sense of self and identity, should uplift, not divide. It should give us pride, not prejudice, no matter where in India we are from or what language we speak."

He then went on to explain that Marathi Asmita is real and deeply rooted in people's way of life. "As someone from Solapur, I understand this deeply. Language shapes who we are, it has shaped our states, our stories, given us poets, songs, and revolutions. Marathi is no exception. It must be preserved, protected, and passed on, just like all of our languages. But that pride cannot come at the cost of others' dignity. Especially others who are making a honest, hard living," he continued.

He explained with an example, "So many from Solapur travel to Delhi, Chennai, or Kolkata to work hard and build a future. Imagine if they were made to feel unwelcome there, humiliated for the language they spoke. What would we say then? When people are struggling and working hard, away from their families, this imposition through violent action is unacceptable."