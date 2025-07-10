Weekend Binge-watch List (July 10-July 13): Four Years Later, The Wild Ones, The Institute And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series that are slated to release this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Z5, Lionsgate Play and Apple TV+. From Four Years Later and Foundation Season 3 to The Institute, the list includes shows from various genres.

Too Much

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegen, the series follows a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London hoping for a love story. She falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero. The show released today, July 10.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Four Years Later

Newlyweds Sridevi and Yash's marriage faces an early test when Yash's medical traineeship takes him to Australia for four years, forcing them into a long-distance relationship. Starring Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh and Kate Box, the series will release on July 11.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Wild Ones

Explore hidden corners of Earth with a trio of experts as they try to save six endangered species from extinction. With crafty camerawork and survival skills, the team races to find, record and protect these elusive creatures before it's too late. Starring Declan Burley, Vianet Djenguet and Aldo Kane, the series will release on July 11.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Almost Cops

Starring Jandino Asporaat, Werner Kolf, and Florence Vos Weeda, the film is about a dedicated special investigator who is forced to team up with a reckless demoted ex-detective to hunt down a killer in this buddy cop comedy. The film will release on July 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Foundation Season 3

The science fiction series created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman for Apple TV+ is based on the Foundation series of stories by Isaac Asimov. The show features Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey in lead roles. The third season is set to stream on July 11.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Institute

A teen genius wakes up in a strange place full of children who got there the same way he did, and who all, like him, possess unusual abilities. The supernatural horror series based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Stephen King, the film stars Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker and Joe Freeman in the main roles.