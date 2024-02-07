Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

After Jr NTR in Devara, Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite This South Indian Star?

Tamil actor Suriya is soon going to work with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a mythological period drama Karna. Here's a latest update about the project:

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surya
Surya | Image:Surya
Tamil star Suriya will reportedly be seen in the mythological magnum opus Karna. The film which will be divided into two parts will be helmed by the National Award-winning director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. And here’s an exciting latest buzz on this highly-anticipated project.

Which actress will be opposite Suriya in Karna?

The speculations on Karna’s leading lady have been doing the rounds for the past few months. Now according to a report by 123Telugu, the Bollywood circles confirm that actress Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in by Karna makers. The Bawaal star will be playing the leading lady’s part in the film. However, it remains to be seen if Janhvi will be essaying Draupadi’s character in this mega-budgeted drama.

All You need to know about Karna

As the title suggests, Karna is based on the iconic Karna character from the epic Mahabharata. The first part of this epic franchise will commence in the second half of this year after Suriya wraps up Kanguva and another project with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara. Karna will have a massive pan-Indian release in 2025.

 

If Pinkvilla reports are to go by, Suriya is excited to be a part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's epic Karna. The mythological drama is reported to be a two-part film. The filmmaker and the producer of the movie believe that the film has the potential to be a game changer in India considering that no film has been attempted on such a complex protagonist to date. The source added, “Character traits warranted a great actor who can slip from one zone to the other, and who better than Suriya to do the same.”

Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are in advance talks and reportedly things are moving in the right direction. Karna is a historical set in the Mahabharata times and Suriya will play one of the most complex characters of his career. The movie will be a pan-India project reported to be released in multiple languages. If things go well then this movie will be Suriya’s first Bollywood movie and also his first collaboration with Rang De Basanti filmmaker.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

