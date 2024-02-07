Advertisement

February 9 has shaped up to be the release date of quite the collection of fresh films to to pick from, for the audience. The date is question was anticipating as many as six releases from across film industries. However, the number seems to have whittled down to four with yet another release - Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, pulling out of the race.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona pulls out of February 9 box office race



Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, directed by VI Anand and starring Sundeep Kishan, was slated for a theatrical release on February 9. The film was up for a direct box office clash with big banner releases to the tune of Ravi Teja's Eagle, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, as per an official update, the release of the film has officially been pushed.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will now be releasing on February 16. This film marks the second film which has pushed its release date, bowing out of the February 9 box office race. Prior to this, Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaram's film Tillu Square, was also slated for a February 9 release. However, the release for the same has now been slated for March 29.

Ravi Teja's Eagle was promised a solo release



The Ravi Teja starrer Eagle was initially slated for a January 13 release, making it one of the potential releases across the already crowded Sankranti weekend which saw the release of Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. However, the makers of the film pulled out of the race based on a promise made by the Telugu film chamber ensuring a solo release.

That eventuality however, does not appear to be the case as Eagle's revised release date is also pitting it against multiple films.