Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Bows Out Of Februay 9 Race, To Not Clash With Eagle, Lal Salaam

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona was slated for a release on February 9, up against other big releases. The film's release date has now been postponed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona release date
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona release date | Image:Image/ IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

February 9 has shaped up to be the release date of quite the collection of fresh films to to pick from, for the audience. The date is question was anticipating as many as six releases from across film industries. However, the number seems to have whittled down to four with yet another release - Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, pulling out of the race.

Advertisement

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona pulls out of February 9 box office race


Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, directed by VI Anand and starring Sundeep Kishan, was slated for a theatrical release on February 9. The film was up for a direct box office clash with big banner releases to the tune of Ravi Teja's Eagle, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, as per an official update, the release of the film has officially been pushed.

Advertisement


Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will now be releasing on February 16. This film marks the second film which has pushed its release date, bowing out of the February 9 box office race. Prior to this, Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaram's film Tillu Square, was also slated for a February 9 release. However, the release for the same has now been slated for March 29.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja's Eagle was promised a solo release


The Ravi Teja starrer Eagle was initially slated for a January 13 release, making it one of the potential releases across the already crowded Sankranti weekend which saw the release of Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. However, the makers of the film pulled out of the race based on a promise made by the Telugu film chamber ensuring a solo release.

Advertisement

That eventuality however, does not appear to be the case as Eagle's revised release date is also pitting it against multiple films. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement