Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Vishwambhara: Significant Detail About Chiranjeevi's Character In Fantasy Film Revealed?

Chiranjeevi is currently in the midst of filming for two projects in his lineup - Vassishta'a Vishwambhara followed by Boyapati Srinu's next.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

2024 has started off on a positive note for megastar Chiranjeevi, courtesy of the Padma Vibhushan honour bestowed on the veteran actor. On the professional front, an interesting update has arrived about his role in upcoming film Vishwambhara. The film, directed by Vassishta, belongs to the fantasy genre and is being mounted on a massive scale.

Advertisement

Vishwambhara will feature Chiranjeevi in a pivotal role


As per an update from 123Telugu, recent reports have brought forth an interesting revelation about Chiranjeevi's role in his next big banner project, Vishwambhara. Chiranjeevi's character in the film is reportedly called Dorababu. Though the update does not reveal much, one can get an inkling about the larger-than-life avatar the veteran actor will be seen in.

Advertisement


Vishwambhara, directed by Vasshista, is being produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy, under UV Creations. The music for the film will be composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravaani. The estimated budget for the same currently stands between ₹150 crores to ₹200 crores. Chiranjeevi also has director Boyapati Srinu's next in his lineup of projects.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan


The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award for the Republic of India. The decorated list of awardees for the Padma awards was announced on January 25. Shortly after the announcement, Chiranjeevi had released a video message expressing his gratitude for the honour.

Advertisement


The video message saw the actor express, "I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last forty five years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes."

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement