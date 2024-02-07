Vishwambhara: Significant Detail About Chiranjeevi's Character In Fantasy Film Revealed?

Advertisement

2024 has started off on a positive note for megastar Chiranjeevi, courtesy of the Padma Vibhushan honour bestowed on the veteran actor. On the professional front, an interesting update has arrived about his role in upcoming film Vishwambhara. The film, directed by Vassishta, belongs to the fantasy genre and is being mounted on a massive scale.

Advertisement

Vishwambhara will feature Chiranjeevi in a pivotal role



As per an update from 123Telugu, recent reports have brought forth an interesting revelation about Chiranjeevi's role in his next big banner project, Vishwambhara. Chiranjeevi's character in the film is reportedly called Dorababu. Though the update does not reveal much, one can get an inkling about the larger-than-life avatar the veteran actor will be seen in.

Advertisement



Vishwambhara, directed by Vasshista, is being produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy, under UV Creations. The music for the film will be composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravaani. The estimated budget for the same currently stands between ₹150 crores to ₹200 crores. Chiranjeevi also has director Boyapati Srinu's next in his lineup of projects.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan



The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award for the Republic of India. The decorated list of awardees for the Padma awards was announced on January 25. Shortly after the announcement, Chiranjeevi had released a video message expressing his gratitude for the honour.

Advertisement



The video message saw the actor express, "I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last forty five years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes."