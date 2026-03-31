After King, Middle East Tensions Affect Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, Shoot For 'Glamorous Song' Moved From Dubai To Mumbai

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East owing to the Iran-Israel and the USA conflict. This has not only disrupted travel plans but also messed with the schedule of Bollywood movie shoots. Earlier, it was reported that Siddharth Anand directorial King, had to replan the shoot strategy and move away from Dubai. Now, a similar situation is allegedly being faced by Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

A sequel in the Welcome franchise, the movie will feature an ensemble cast including 30 actors. As per the report, an ‘elaborate dance song’ was scheduled to be shot in Dubai in the coming days. However, the sequence is now being moved to Dubai due to the uncertainty around the geopolitical climate of the region.

A source close to the production told Mid-Day, “Elaborate sets will be put up in Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon. Created by production designer Sailesh Mhadik, the sets will depict nightclubs, casinos, and private jets. Ahmed and producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah essentially imagined it as a glamorous song that shows how the rich live the good life. That’s why Dubai would have been the perfect location. The unit waited for a month for things to settle down there, but when they didn’t, they shifted the location." The director of the movie also confirmed the reports and told the publication, “We will now shoot the song in Mumbai. It’s a glamorous song with the entire cast."



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Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast of over 30 actors. The line-up includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, among others. The original Welcome, released in 2007, starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal, and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, Welcome Back, released in 2015, featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Welcome To The Jungle will hit the big screens on June 26, 2026.



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