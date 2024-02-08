Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

After Radhika Apte, Ranvir Shorey Slams Airline For Over 10-Hours Delay: Was In A Hopeless Situation

Ranvir Shorey revealed his flight from Bangalore to Mumbai was delayed by 10 hours and he was fed lies about the fog when the reason was something else.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ranvir Shorey recently found herself in an unfortunate situation during her trip with an airline. He revealed his flight from Bangalore to Mumbai was delayed by 10 hours and he was fed lies about the fog when the reason was something else. The actor seemed frustrated with the situation in the post he shared on his X handle. 

Ranvir Shorey rants about the flight delay fiasco 

Taking to his X handle, Shorey described his experience with Indigo Airlines. The actor stated while their flight was scheduled for 2 pm they were delayed multiple times giving the reason of fog. He added that he was very understanding about the whole situation untile the water went over his head. Shorey wrote, “Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue."

Ranvir Shorey | Image: Instagram 

 

The airline kept delaying their flight until midnight which left Shorey in a difficult situation as his child was left alone at home as he couldn’t get back home on time. Finally, he had to make other arrangements so someone could take care of his child while he was stuck at the Banglore airport all because of the carelessness of the airline authorities. “This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM. At about 7 PM, the flight time was changed to 9 PM. I began to panic as this would leave me in a spot as a parent, but still did not complain and somehow managed the situation,” added the actor. 

Shorey added that in addition to delaying their flight, the airline kept lying to them about the reason behind the delay. While they gave excuses like fog and website issues, it was eventually revealed that they didn’t have a pilot for the flight. Eventually, their flight took off 10 hours after the scheduled time, creating a bitter memory for everyone involved. 

Radhika Apte stuck without water, loo 

Shorey’s post came two days after Radhika Apte shared her experience after her flight was delayed for over 2 and a half hours after the crew did not make it on time. The actress took to her social media account to share her ordeal on her recent travel. 

Radhika Apte shares pictures while locked in at the airport | Image: Radhika Apte/Instagram 

 

While the destination of her travel is unknown, Apte blasted the airport security staff and airlines for not giving adequate information and leaving the passengers hanging. She shared that several passengers like the elderly and children were also locked in the aerobridge with her.

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

