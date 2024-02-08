Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to slam an airline company after her luggage got reloaded. She detailed the terrible experience she had during her recent travel. She called the staff ‘incompetent’ and urged her followers to never take the airline.

Surbhi Chandna calls airline staff ‘incompetent’

On January 13, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a long note on her stories. In her note, she detailed the horrible travel experience. The actress noted, “The worst airline award goes to @vistara a priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. not been assured if the bag has reached the mum airport or no.. they are not sure if they can even arrange for a vendor to send the bag in case they locate it. all this after they have mentally tortured me. false promises by the incompetent staff have caused mental harassment.. horrible delays by the airline... I suggest you'll to think 100 times before you fly this pathetic airline. (sic)”

A screengrab of Surbhi Chandna's post | Image: Surbhi Chadna/Instagram

Sharing another post, Surbhi also slammed the airport officials. she wrote, “Deepika Pawar - @vistara Mumbai airport ground staff is extremely unprofessional & undertrained and was unapologetic of the situation. extremely rude in her approach and straight up said 'we do not know when your bag will come and we can not commit anything' also when asked about delivery she said 'my vendors are occupied and I will not be able to deliver the bag to you. it will be better if you come to pick it up' this is the pathetic staff and service of the airline when they are at fault (sic).”

Radhika Apte shares her travel woes

Surbhi Chandna slamming the airline comes a day after Radhika Apte took to her Instagram account to share her travel problems. The actress shared how an airline delayed the flight because the crew was hours late and they locked the passengers inside the door without access to water and loo.

She wrote in her post, “I had to post this!”. Though she did not name the airline or the airport she was stranded in, she penned a note on how the callous attitude of the staff has cost the passengers their time. She wrote, “I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and locked it! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has absolutely no clue!”

