Published 16:37 IST, September 4th 2024
After Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Men Riteish-GeneliaStarrer Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release In Theatres
Actors and star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s romantic film Tujhe Meri Kasam” which marked their debut in Bollywood, is all set to re-release in theatres on September 13.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D Souza | Image: IMDb
