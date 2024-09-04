sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:37 IST, September 4th 2024

After Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Men Riteish-GeneliaStarrer Tujhe Meri Kasam To Re-Release In Theatres

Actors and star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s romantic film Tujhe Meri Kasam” which marked their debut in Bollywood, is all set to re-release in theatres on September 13.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D Souza
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D Souza | Image: IMDb
16:37 IST, September 4th 2024