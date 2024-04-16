After The Immortal Ashwatthama, Aditya Dhar Next With Ranveer Stalled Due To Budget Constraints?

Advertisement

Come August, Ranveer Singh will be embracing the titular role of Don in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, with Kiara Advani as his leading lady. The actor had also been signed on for a true and blue action entertainer, said to be directed by Aditya Dhar. The film, however, is now experiencing a bit of a roadblock. This is not the first film of Aditya's, known for the blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, that has been put on the backburner.

The recent release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and its underwhelming performance at the box office, considering its reported astronomical budget of ₹350 crore, appears to have really taken the sheen off of big budget, brash action entertainers. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's upcoming project, belonging to the same genre, is now reportedly facing the brunt of it, as per a source-based Pinkvilla report.

The source quoted in the report said, “Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are very keen to make their first collaboration very special. They want to mount the film like the biggest action thriller set against the backdrop of politics and gang wars. The vision to make this requires a big budget and they are not able to align their vision with their studio partner.”

How is Aditya Dhar approaching the problem?



The source quoted in the report further added that while budgetary constraints and the resulting unwillingness of the studio to buy into the larger-than-life vision may be a major roadblock, Aditya Dhar is rather determined to go through with this project. As a result, the director has now taken to the whiteboard again, reworking the script so as to be able to effectively scale down the required budget.

He said, “The market is not lucrative as the digital streaming market has come down in the last 2 years. With films not fetching the requisite value of digital rights, the studios have asked a lot of directors to rework their budgets. Aditya Dhar is now working to get budgets in place.” Interestingly, on the personal front, both Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar will soon become fathers owing to Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam's respective pregnancy announcements.