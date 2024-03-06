Advertisement

Atlee has been enjoying a huge fan base since the release of Jawan, starring Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan. The film became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, putting his name on the entertainment world map. Following this success, there has been an unprecedented demand for Atlee's directorial talents, with numerous Bollywood stars vying to collaborate with him. Speaking of which, a video is going viral on the internet from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in which the director can be seen surrounded by Bollywood actors.

Atlee to join hands with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor?

Atlee and his wife Priya recently attended the three-day mega function in Jamnagar, which celebrated the union of Anant and Radhika. Now, a video from the day 2 event is going viral in which Atlee comes to meet Ranveer and Arjun when the Simmba actor says, "All the Bombay heroes are in the slip… like this, waiting for the catch,” hinting that the Gunday actors are anticipating a chance to work and collaborate with Atlee.

Atlee's advantage lies in his ability to craft mass-appealing commercial narratives that elevate the hero's image to new heights. He has demonstrated this skill with actors like Vijay in Mersal, Theri, and Bigil. As a result, leading actors aspire to collaborate with Atlee, knowing that his films consistently achieve blockbuster success.

Atlee is busy with his second Hindi project Baby John

After SRK, Atlee collaborated with Varun Dhawan for his second Hindi project, helmed by Kalees. The action drama stars Varun in a never-seen-before avatar alongside Keerthy Suresh. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. The movie is said to be the remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri (2016), but the makers are yet to confirm the rumours. Co-produced by Atlee, Baby John is scheduled to release theatrically on May 31.