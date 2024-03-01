Updated March 1st, 2024 at 00:05 IST
Atlee, Wife Priya, Rani Mukerji, Others Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding Bash
Filmmaker Atlee along with his wife arrived in Jamnagar to attend the three-day long pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Atlee | Image:X
Filmmaker Atlee along with his wife arrived in Jamnagar to attend the three-day long pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 00:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Shorts11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.