Published 21:28 IST, September 1st 2024
After War 2, Siddharth Anand Loses Another Spyverse Film As YRF Picks Ali Abbas Zafar For Pathaan 2?
Siddharth Anand is not the director of War 2, despite the first installment being a commercial success. It seems like he may not helm Pathaan 2 as well.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Anand (L) and Ali Abbas Zafar (R) | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:28 IST, September 1st 2024