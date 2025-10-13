Ahaan Panday Shares Unseen Moments With Saiyaara Co-star Aneet Padda From Her Birthday, Photos Go Viral

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara became one of this year’s biggest hits in Indian cinema. The film marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose on-screen chemistry got audiences across the country. Since its release, rumours have linked the two romantically, and Ahaan's new post subtly adds to them.

Aneet is turning 23 today. To celebrate, Ahaan shared unseen photos of them at a Coldplay concert, wishing her a special day and sending fans into a frenzy. On Monday, he posted an Instagram story with a playful selfie of the pair enjoying the concert, another shot capturing the event’s atmosphere, and a short video of Ahaan filming Aneet on his phone. While the exact concert hasn’t been confirmed, fans suspect it was the January 2025 show in Mumbai.

The posts quickly sparked online excitement. One Reddit user wrote, “Means they went to the Coldplay concert😂 Bhai ye serious hai inko chhod do ab (they are serious, now leave them).” Another commented, “Favourite man, my best friend…you can’t fake that chemistry and all your family being involved with your co-star.” Fans also chimed in, “For sure they’re dating…God bless them.”