Netflix Expands South Indian Horizons with 6 Tamil & Telugu Originals Promising Drama, Romance, and Thrills

Netflix India is on a mission to expand its reach among the South Indian audience. Apart from acquiring a slate of movies in all the 4 languages of South India, it has now announced 6 new Tamil and Telugu originals, ranging from intense gangster dramas to feel-good slice-of-life comedies and gripping thrillers. They confirmed the title today with a post on Netflix India's official Instagram account. The post said, “You know the (watch)party is going to be amazing when the lineup looks this good.”

Find out the recent Tamil and Telugu offerings on Netflix and what they are all about.

Super Subbu

This Telugu comedy-drama series is about Subbu, an unlucky young man who unexpectedly becomes an adult sex-ed teacher in a rural village while hiding it from his strict father. The show blends humor and family drama, releasing in 2026.

Love

Starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, this Tamil drama is a modern take on romance. The story follows Tara, a startup founder with a dating app focused on compatibility, and Matthew, an investor who believes in chemistry.

Legacy

The main pull of this Tamil gangster drama is its stellar star cast that includes Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee. The story will explore the concepts of love, power, family, and loyalty.

Stephen

It is a dark Tamil psychological thriller on Netflix starring Gomathi Shankar. It dives into the mind of a confessed killer, blurring lines between guilt and innocence. It will be helmed by debutante director Mithun.

Made in Korea

This Tamil Ra Karthik directorial has managed to rope in Park Hye Jin of Squid Game fame, who will be starring opposite Priyanka Mohan. The story will follow Shenba, whose dream trip to Korea ends in betrayal, leading her to navigate loneliness, cultural shock, and self-discovery in Seoul.

Takshakudu