Ahaan Panday Shoots Romantic Song In London For His Next Film With Sharvari Wagh, Videos From Sets Leak Online

Ahaan Panday, who rose to fame with his debut film Saiyaara, has begun shooting his second film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The team is currently shooting overseas, and several videos from one of their schedule in the UK have leaked online. The leaked videos are from the sets of Birmingham and London.

Ahaan Panday croons to a romantic track on the streets of the UK

In one of the videos, Ahaa, in a black leather jacket, can be seen mouthing the lyrics while walking on the streets. He is sporting short hair look with a groomed beard.

In another video, Ahaan looks uber cool in a purple sweatshirt paired with jeans and can be seen walking in the crowd and singing the song. When the director says "cut", he walks towards the audience and waves at them happily.

All about Ahaan Panday's upcoming project

The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Ahaan. Before moving to an international schedule, the film was being shot in Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. While the film remains untitled for now, the project is shaping up as a star-studded, large-scale entertainer. This marks Ahaan's second major film after Saiyaara. The film will also have some action sequences, showing the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Zafar, acclaimed for directing blockbuster hits such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is expected to infuse this venture with his signature stylish cinematic flair. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

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Ahaan Panday was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', co-starring Aneet Padda, which follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.