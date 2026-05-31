Veteran Playback Singer Suman Kalyanpur, Who Delivered Hit Duets With Mohammed Rafi, Dies At 89

Veteran playback singer Suman Kayanpur, who crooned hits in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Angika, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Odia and Punjabi, died aged 89 in Mumbai on Sunday (May 31). She began her career in the early 1950s and she went on to become a popular singer in the 1960s and 1970s. She made a mark in the music industry when icons like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were already the first choices for music directors. Despite her leading contemporaries, Suman carved out her own path and tasted immense success. The veteran singer was awarded India's third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in 2023.

Suman Kalyanpur received the Padma Bhushan in 2023 | Image: X

Suman first sang in the Marathi film Shukrachi Chandni, released in the year 1953. As her career progressed, she sang for composers Shankar Jaikishan, Roshan, Madan Mohan Kohli, SD Burman, N Datta, Hemant Kumar, Chitragupta, Naushad, Nashad, Laxmikant–Pyarelal and many more. She has sung over 740 movie and non-movie songs. She sang over 140 duets with Mohammed Rafi in the 1960s. Suman's duets with Rafi remain classics even today. Her hits include Zindagi Imtihan Leti Hai, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Mera Pyaar Bhi Tu Hai, Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche and Dil Gham Se Jal Raha.

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Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned singer Suman Kalyanpur, praising her sweet and pure voice. He said her immortal music will continue inspiring generations and conveyed condolences to her family on behalf of Maharashtra’s people and music lovers.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar took to X and called the loss 'extremely heartbreaking'. "The news of the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice, she enriched the world of Indian music. Her immortal songs in Hindi, Marathi, and numerous other regional languages have reigned supreme over the emotional realms of generations. With her demise, an era of gold in the realm of Indian classical and light music has drawn the curtain. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her and extend my condolences to her family."