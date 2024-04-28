Advertisement

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and sought treatment in the UK for a year. In 2020, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 28. Unfortunately, a day later on April 29, the actor died while undergoing treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease. Since then, his elder son Babil Khan has often expressed missing his father. Ahead of Irrfan's death anniversary, the Qala actor remembered his father in a heartfelt post.

You taught me to be a warrior: Babil Khan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a set of three photos and penned a heartfelt note promising his late father that he would not give up and would fight for their family. He started his note by writing, "You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people."

He continued, "You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me." He concluded the post by writing, "I will not give up. I love you so much." Babil's recent post is connected with his last cryptic post which he deleted a few hours later.

For those who don't know, a few days ago, Babil shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories but deleted it later. The post read, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (sic)."

All you need to know about Irrfan Khan

Irrfan is widely known as one of the finest actors in the entertainment world. In his career spanning 30 years, he has given many memorable performances in movies, including Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox, Life of Pi and Hindi Medium. He has also been awarded one of the prestigious awards - National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar.

Meanwhile, the late actor's son Babil is continuing his legacy by following in his footsteps and becoming an actor. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with Qala (2022) for which he earned positive reviews from the audience and critics.