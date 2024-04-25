Advertisement

Babil Khan’s latest Instagram post has stirred concern among his fans. The actor shared a cryptic note on his social media account days before the fourth death anniversary of his father and actor Irrfan Khan. The post, now deleted, has raised concerns about Babil’s well-being.

On April 23, Babil Khan took to his Instagram account to pen a note on his stories. While the actor deleted the post soon after, a screenshot of the same landed on the social media platform Reddit. In the post, the Friday Plan actor wrote, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.” sharing the post, the social media user wrote, “Is everything okay with Babil?”

Reacting to the same, one user wrote in the comment thread, “Irrfan’s 4 year death anniversary is coming up too in less than a week, I imagine this time of year is pretty hard on him, having seen his father suffer so much. Grief comes in waves, losing someone is never easy. hoping he has the support he deserves to make it easier with time (sic).” A fan of the actor took to the commence section of Insatgram and wrote, “Dont give up man...also, dont put stories like uh did yesterday…” Another concerned netizen wrote, “Babil I hope you are doing okay. You are such a sweet and kind soul❤️ you have got this!” For the unversed, Irffan Khan’s fourth death anniversary will fall on April 29.

Babil Khan remembers father Irrfan Khan ahead of death anniversary

Babil, known for sharing poignant tidbits about his family life, shared an emotional post remembering his father ahead of his fourth death anniversary. He shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram handle on April 10. The first one featured Irrfan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar as they chatted candidly. In the second one, Babil is seen holding a camera and posing for a photo. Another image is a little fuzzy, but it shows Irrfan shooting for a film. The next image was Babil's ID card, which showed a photo of him as a child. The caption of the post read, “I'm gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I’m going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”

Irrfan died on April 20, 2020, at the age of 53. He passed away after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer.